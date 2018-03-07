New Silver Lake Cafe 'Scout' Opens Its Doors

Looking for a new cafe to check out? Look no further than this new arrival. The fresh addition to Silver Lake, called Scout, is located at 3707 W. Sunset Blvd.
This new spot features an array of breakfast and brunch items, salads and sandwiches, smoothies and more.
On the menu, look for quick breakfast eats like the "Lay Up" with a soft egg, bacon and cheddar on sourdough toast; a veggie burrito with scrambled eggs, cheddar and pico de gallo; and chocolate toast with Nutella, bananas and honey bee pollen.
If you're stopping by for lunch, there's a kale salad with avocado, cucumber and crispy chickpeas; a spicy fried chicken sandwich with piquillo hot sauce and house-made dill pickles; and a vegan wrap with heirloom quinoa, pickled red onion and cucumber.
Rounding the menu out are a variety of coffee drink mainstays like an Americano, latte and cortado. (Take a look at the full menu here.)
With just one review on Yelp thus far, Scout currently has a four-star rating.
Stephanie V., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on March 4th, said: "Scout has a fantastic aesthetic. I promise you will be drawn in as soon as you gaze into the window. I ordered a breakfast sandwich and an Americano, which were equally delicious."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Scout is open daily from 7am-7pm.
