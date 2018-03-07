FOOD & DRINK

New Silver Lake Cafe 'Scout' Opens Its Doors

Photo: Maricel S./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a new cafe to check out? Look no further than this new arrival. The fresh addition to Silver Lake, called Scout, is located at 3707 W. Sunset Blvd.

This new spot features an array of breakfast and brunch items, salads and sandwiches, smoothies and more.

On the menu, look for quick breakfast eats like the "Lay Up" with a soft egg, bacon and cheddar on sourdough toast; a veggie burrito with scrambled eggs, cheddar and pico de gallo; and chocolate toast with Nutella, bananas and honey bee pollen.

If you're stopping by for lunch, there's a kale salad with avocado, cucumber and crispy chickpeas; a spicy fried chicken sandwich with piquillo hot sauce and house-made dill pickles; and a vegan wrap with heirloom quinoa, pickled red onion and cucumber.

Rounding the menu out are a variety of coffee drink mainstays like an Americano, latte and cortado. (Take a look at the full menu here.)

With just one review on Yelp thus far, Scout currently has a four-star rating.

Stephanie V., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on March 4th, said: "Scout has a fantastic aesthetic. I promise you will be drawn in as soon as you gaze into the window. I ordered a breakfast sandwich and an Americano, which were equally delicious."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Scout is open daily from 7am-7pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinebusiness
FOOD & DRINK
Circle Hook makes Newport Beach debut, with fresh seafood and more
It's a date: The 5 best steakhouses in Pasadena
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
From burritos to bánh mì: 3 new businesses to check out in Anaheim
FDA: Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News