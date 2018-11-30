New skin care and massage spot Ladaa Retreat now open in Santa Monica

Looking for a new destination for skincare services and more? A new business is here to help. Called Ladaa Retreat, the new addition is located at 2314 Pico Blvd. in Santa Monica.
Services here include massage therapy, facials and waxing. According to its website, the family owned and operated day spa is staffed by certified massage and skincare professionals.
Ladaa Retreat has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 42 reviews on Yelp.
Ashley E. wrote, "This was hands down the best massage I've ever received in my life. I was blown away by the skill level and thoroughness."
Yelper Kate D. added, "This is my go to spot! Amazing massages and facials, great prices, clean and everyone is friendly."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Ladaa Retreat is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
