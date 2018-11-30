FOOD & DRINK

New skin care and massage spot Ladaa Retreat now open in Santa Monica

Photo: Ladaa Retreat/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a new destination for skincare services and more? A new business is here to help. Called Ladaa Retreat, the new addition is located at 2314 Pico Blvd. in Santa Monica.

Services here include massage therapy, facials and waxing. According to its website, the family owned and operated day spa is staffed by certified massage and skincare professionals.

Ladaa Retreat has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 42 reviews on Yelp.

Ashley E. wrote, "This was hands down the best massage I've ever received in my life. I was blown away by the skill level and thoroughness."

Yelper Kate D. added, "This is my go to spot! Amazing massages and facials, great prices, clean and everyone is friendly."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Ladaa Retreat is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSanta Monica
FOOD & DRINK
Eat, drink and splurge: Your guide to the 5 newest businesses in Anaheim
Chihuahua Cerveza brings tacos and more to Newport Beach
Trend alert: What's heating up Los Angeles' food scene this month
Pasadena gets a new sushi bar: Kuno Sushi
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Evacuations lifted for Holy Fire burn area as fears of mudflows subside
Marriott: Data breach could affect up to 500 million
Gardena police officer, killed in crash, to be honored at funeral service
2 chases happen back-to-back on rain-slicked Hollywood streets
How police got Chris Watts to change his story about killing family
VIDEO: Trabuco Creek turns into raging river of mud amid storm
VIDEO: Upset shopper sets items on fire with hairspray blowtorch
365 accidents reported in 4-hour period during SoCal storm
Show More
Steph Curry responds to fan who wants his sneakers in girls' sizes
LA City Council considers changing speed limits on dozens of streets
'Mary Poppins Returns' premieres at star-studded Hollywood event
Trader Joe's shooting: Family files wrongful death lawsuit against LAPD
Payless pranks customers by selling shoes as designer brand
More News