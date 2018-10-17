New sports bar The Naughty Pig now open in West Hollywood

A new sports bar has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 8264 W. Sunset Blvd. in West Hollywood, the newcomer is called The Naughty Pig.
The new addition to the Sunset Strip says it offers "a ton of TVs, a legendary dance floor and good eats" like Buffalo wings, pizza fries and meatball sub sandwiches. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Weekend breakfast is on offer as well, along with a full bar featuring draft beer, signature cocktails and an extensive shot collection.
With a five-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp so far, the new sports bar seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Michael B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 12, wrote, "The drinks were reasonably priced, the food was as well. Both were great and plenty of TVs. Audio on during big games like the Dodgers playoffs is a must-have for me and they did."
"The beer is cold, the food is hot and the staff is easygoing," shared Yelper Brandon C. "Will definitely be coming back -- happy to have them in the neighborhood!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. The Naughty Pig is open from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-2 a.m. on weekends.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineWest Hollywood
foodHoodlineWest Hollywood