New spot Bloom & Plume Coffee now open in Historic Filipinotown

Photo: Jim A./Yelp

Looking for a new spot to get coffee? A new business is here to help. Located at 1638 W. Temple St. in Historic Filipinotown, the newcomer is called Bloom & Plume Coffee.

Florist Maurice Harris opened the coffee shop next door to his Bloom & Plume floral studio. The brightly colored shop evokes the high-end floral arrangements that Harris creates for his clients. "Given his various interests, a cafe that's an extension of Bloom & Plume made the most sense for what he hopes to accomplish," noted Los Angeles Magazine.

The fresh arrival has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.

Christina P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 10, wrote, "Walking into the coffee shop, it's colorful, tasteful and very well thought out. There are beautiful little flower arrangements all over the place. Fun art to look at, elegant furniture and decor."

And Liv C. wrote, "Bloom & Plume is a gorgeous new coffee shop brewing Stumptown coffee and offering an impressive selection of brunch options and pastries. The shop is modern, colorful and airy and the owners are incredibly welcoming!"

Head on over to check it out: Bloom & Plume is open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekends. (It's closed on Monday.)
