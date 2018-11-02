FOOD & DRINK

New street vendor Chips N' Chicks now open in North Hollywood

Photo: Chips N’ Chicks/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new street vendor and chicken spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Chips N' Chicks, the fresh arrival is located at 5553 Tujunga Ave. in North Hollywood and specializes in a new kind of Nashville hot chicken -- breaded in a layer of Hot Cheetos and fried to perfection.

Enjoy your chicken as a sandwich, tenders or popcorn-style, each served with fries and a beverage of choice.

Sides are also available, ranging from tater tots to Hot Cheetos esquite (a Mexican-style street corn salad). You can check out the full menu here.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, the new spot has made a promising start.

Sonia T., who was among the first Yelpers to review Chips N' Chicks on Oct. 21, wrote, "This place was really good! The chicken was juicy and tender, and the Hot Cheeto crust really made it pop!"

"This place makes some really tasty food and for an awesome price," said Yelper Kathryn O. "My husband got a Chik n' Plate and I got the Chik n' Fries. The chicken has great flavor and the Hot Cheetos really do add something special."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Chips N' Chicks is open from 6 p.m.-midnight on Tuesday-Thursday, and Sunday and 6 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)
