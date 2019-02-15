FOOD & DRINK

New sushi bar Kanpai now open in Santa Monica

By Hoodline
A new sushi bar has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Kanpai, the fresh arrival is located at 2212 Wilshire Blvd. in Santa Monica.

The franchise's third restaurant serves up authentic Japanese dishes with an American twist. The menu includes its albacore and crispy onion sashimi, its Wagyu stone barbecue plate, its spicy miso ramen and more.

Kanpai has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Jessie S., who reviewed the new spot on Feb. 12, wrote, "For a restaurant that recently opened, they are doing incredibly well. Service was great, staff was super friendly, food came out fairly fast and I enjoyed every bite of my meal."

And Wolfi F. added, "Staff is very friendly and the ramen was on par with the best I have had. You can tell a lot of care has gone into setting up this restaurant. I will come back to try other parts of the menu and the impressive sake and wine collection."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Kanpai is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
