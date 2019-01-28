New sushi bar OmG Omakase by Gino now open in Downtown Santa Ana

A new sushi bar has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 304 N. Main St. in Downtown, the fresh addition is called OmG Omakase by Gino.
The newcomer celebrates an authentic omakase-style Japanese experience, where the chef selects the dishes according to tradition.
Artfully plated sushi and sashimi offerings range from tako (octopus) and Kushi oysters to Hokkaido uni (sea urchin) and Siberian sturgeon. Reservations are recommended, as very little seating is available.
With a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer has already made a good impression.
Emilie S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 2, wrote, "Every single dish chef Gino prepares is impeccable. From the way it looks, to the flavor profiles. I can still taste the uni pasta, and the fish is the freshest I've had. The chef's creativity in every dish really makes coming here a fun and memorable experience."
"Chef Gino serves the freshest fish and his hot food dishes are superb," added Yelper Kristin B. "I loved everything that was served to me and even the panna cotta for dessert was the perfect ending to an amazing meal!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. OmG Omakase by Gino is open from 5:30-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)
