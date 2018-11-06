FOOD & DRINK

New sushi bar opens in Studio City

Photo: Studio Sushi/Yelp

By Hoodline
There's a brand-new sushi bar in town. Located at 4037 Radford Ave. in Studio City, the fresh addition is called Studio Sushi.

The restaurant offers outdoor seating, a private parking lot and bike parking. Beer and wine are on the menu, which, in addition to traditional rolls, offers albacore sashimi with crispy onion, octopus carpaccio, daily specials like salmon belly with truffle oil and more.

The new sushi bar has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Justin L. wrote, "This is absolutely the most amazing sushi restaurant I have ever been to. I had their nigiri sushi mix lunch special, which comes with miso soup. It was delicious and the service was too good. I will definitely come back and try other specials! Highly recommended."

And Gina P. wrote, "Great quality sushi for a decent price! Would definitely recommend eating here. I had several rolls here but my favorites are the hirami sashimi yuzu and the lemon roll. Both rolls have a great flavor combination that leaves a nice crisp taste."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Studio Sushi is open from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10:30 p.m. on Mon.-Thurs., 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Fri., and 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Sat. (It's closed on Sun.)
