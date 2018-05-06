New sushi bar Sushi Ai now open in Los Feliz

A new sushi bar and Japanese spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 1972 Hillhurst Ave. in Los Feliz, the arrival is called Sushi Ai.
Its a new location of Long Beach's Sushi Ai (in case you recognize the name) takes over the space that once housed En Sushi, according to Eater.
On the menu, expect to seen an assortment of starters like spicy garlic edamame, bacon shrimp and gyoza; crab, sashimi or ahi tuna tataki salad; and an array of signature sushi rolls such as "Albacore Heaven" with avocado and crab meat, "Mexican Roll" with spicy lobster and smelt eggs, and spicy tuna topped with shrimp. Fresh sashimi plates round the sushi menu out.
As for beverages, there is a selection of Japanese brews on draught, imported hot and cold sake; and plum, white or red wines.
Sushi Ai has garnered strong reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 27 reviews on Yelp.
Satine T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 26, said, "I love the seating arrangement in the back section. It has a laid-back brewery feel but you can have great sushi there. The fish is very fresh so I'd recommend getting the sashimi here."
Yelper Tyler D. added, "Walked here with my mom after having a bit of wine. Wow, great experience. I give it at least a 94%."
And Allen L. said, "Really great new Sushi spot in Los Feliz! The new place looks great with a traditional bar and seating are for smaller groups. As well, as a bigger section to accommodate larger parties."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Sushi Ai is open from noon-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and noon-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinesushirestaurant
foodHoodlinesushirestaurant