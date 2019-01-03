FOOD & DRINK

New Thai spot Kanok Thai Bistro debuts in Costa Mesa

Photo: Christy A./Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry? A new neighborhood Thai spot has you covered. Located at 1450 Baker St., Suite C, the fresh arrival is called Kanok Thai Bistro.

The menu offers Thai curry, noodle and rice staples such as pad see ew, Panang curry and Thai fried rice. Specialty dishes include deep-fried trout with mango sauce, deep-fried pompano with ginger sauce and deep-fried soft shell crab with garlic sauce.

The fresh addition has proven popular thus far, with a four-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.

Christy A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 28, wrote, "Food was exceptional! I ordered a small tom kha kai soup because it was a cold night and it was one of the best I've ever had! So much flavor. My husband said the same about his plate of pad see ew and, after eating a bite of that, I agree."

Yelper Denne T. added, "This place is new and seems a bit hidden, but it is really good! The service is fast and very friendly. The look of the restaurant is really nice."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Kanok Thai Bistro is open from 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. daily.
