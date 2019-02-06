FOOD & DRINK

New Thai spot Munch Bistro opens its doors in Huntington Beach

By Hoodline
A new Thai restaurant and bar has debuted in the neighborhood. The fresh addition, called Munch Bistro, is located at 18541A Beach Blvd.

On the menu, look for fusion creations and classic Thai dishes "as authentic as any you would find in the night markets of Bangkok or Phuket," says the business on its website, from pad Thai and spiced striper to peanut sauce flat bread pizza and tri-color raviolis.

Vegan and vegetarian options are on offer as well, along with a full bar complete with 33 craft beers, wine, champagne and Sabe cocktails. (You can check out the full menu here.)

The new beer bar has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of 80 reviews on Yelp.

Bronson K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 29, wrote, "I've been here three times since they opened. The food is consistently delicious. I recommend the Tom Yum pizza, the raviolis and the Thai garlic chicken wings."

"The self-serve beer garden is a lot of fun," added Yelper Ben B. "You can put together your own impromptu flights on the cheap while standing at the taps. The yellow curry was surprisingly good. Everything we had was beautiful and tasty."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Munch Bistro is open from 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
