New Turkish spot Halaloglu opens its doors outside Exposition Park

If you've got Turkish on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located at 3742 S. Figueroa St. on the edge of Exposition Park, the fresh addition is called Halaloglu.
This spot features halal farm-to-table dishes like Turkish street tacos; parsley, beef and lamb kebabs; and an Istanbul burger with grilled onions and American cheese.
Turkish beverages are on offer as well, along with sides such as hummus with pita, assorted pickles, tantuni salad and more. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 21 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival has been warmly received by patrons.
Meena N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 11, wrote, "This place is awesome! I got the chicken tantuni bowl. Wow! Explosion of flavors. Chicken was tender and the sauces on top were great. Just slightly spicy."
"My new favorite place to eat around the campus," added Yelper Abdulmajeed A. "Food is so delicious! I tried the Istanbul burger and it was amazing. The chicken wrap is delicious too! They also have hummus and Turkish desserts."
Head on over to check it out: Halaloglu is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
