New upscale Japanese spot Chateau Hanare opens its doors in the Hollywood Hills

Looking to indulge in some elegant Japanese fare? A new spot has you covered. The fresh arrival to the Hollywood Hills, called Chateau Hanare, is located at 8097 Selma Ave. inside a previously unused bungalow on Chateau Marmont -- an iconic Hollywood hotel.
The restaurant comes courtesy of Reika Alexander, Eater LA reports, a renowned New York City restaurateur who opened NYC's En Brasserie in 2004.
On the menu, expect to see raw and marinated offerings like seared salmon with garlic-sansho pepper sauce and kaiware (daikon); seabream sashimi with cucumbers, pickled plums and myoga (Japanese ginger); and cherry blossom smoked uni on Japanese toast.
Main entrees include organic jidori chicken with sake-kasu miso, cresson and hydroponic watercress; and an 8-ounce selection of A5 grade Japanese wagyu beef. (You can view the full dinner menu here.)
For dessert, try an assortment of Japanese tea shortbreads or indulge in a fresh chocolate tart with Yamazaki whisky ice cream. (See the full list here.)
Yelpers are liking the new addition, which currently holds a four-star rating.
Roberta T., who reviewed the new spot on July 22, wrote, "The place is beautiful and I really felt like I was back in Kyoto! ... Try the warm homemade tofu -- loved it, especially if you've had it in Japan!"
"The food is what you would come to expect from an establishment by Reika," shared Yelper Christopher S. "Traditional, but also creative. Some of the best (if not the best) uni I've had this side of the Pacific! Plus ... uni ice cream!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Chateau Hanare is open from 6-11 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday, and 6 p.m-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
