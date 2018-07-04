New vegan eateries sprout up in Los Angeles

My Vegan
1759 Colorado Blvd., Eagle Rock
Photo: Roselle N./Yelp
My Vegan is a Thai spot offering vegan versions of menu items like orange chicken, sauteed fish, pad Thai and more.
Founded in 2009, the eatery was considered "the first vegan place in Pasadena," the owner and co-founder says of the restaurant's original location, with plans for further expansion.
Come try stir-fried vegan pork with Sriracha sauce and fried garlic, spicy edamame and the Beansome -- a taco or burrito served with brown rice, tomato salsa, Vegenaise and your choice of soy chicken, soy fish or vegan beef. (See the full menu here.)
My Vegan currently holds five stars out of 33 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Angela K., who reviewed the eatery on May 21, wrote, "This is the second location for My Vegan and it's just as amazing as the one in Pasadena. I have never been disappointed eating at My Vegan. It's delicious, healthy and has vegan versions of many popular foods."
"Thank the heavens for vegan chili cheese fries," said Yelper Rebecca J. "The only other thing I can tell you is order them!"
My Vegan is open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Veggie Grill
308 Westwood Plaza, Westwood
Photo: veggie grill/Yelp
Veggie Grill is a new fast-casual vegetarian and vegan spot that recently debuted in Westwood at UCLA's Ackerman Union. Founded in 2006 in Irvine, the business is now the largest vegetarian chain nationwide, offering plant-based burgers, chicken tenders and more.
On the menu, expect to find burgers created using the plant-based Beyond Burger like the Lucky Star with smoked gouda "cheese," balsamic onions, blue cheese sauce, arugula and Sriracha ketchup on a pretzel bun. (You can take a look at the full menu here.)
Yelper Silvia G., who reviewed Veggie Grill on June 27, wrote, "Had the Filipino bowl today. It was great and I waited less than 10 minutes. ... Friendly service."
Veggie Grill is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.
Medidate Coffee
548 S. Spring St., Suite 110, Downtown
Photo: Kedar D./Yelp
Medidate Coffee comes courtesy of Hip Cuisine Inc., a growing global health food purveyor based out of Miami.
The new coffee shop specializes in a Mediterranean staple known as date seed coffee, a healthy alternative to traditional coffee, as well as grab-and-go vegan snacks and more.
Premium espresso beverages, fresh juices and smoothies are also available, along with vegan snacks like chocolate chai cookies and dates stuffed with almond butter.
Medidate Coffee's current rating of five stars out of eight reviews on Yelp indicates positive feedback from clientele.
Yelper Ruth S., who reviewed the shop on June 28, wrote, "Great coffee, from toasted date seeds. Try the date filled with almond butter, so delicious! Great place if you want something different, and better than Starbucks mediocrity."
And Yelper Gabrielle C. added, "So refreshing to have a new coffee place -- with dates as natural sweetener. This was so yummy! Go taste them!"
Medidate Coffee is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
Jewel
654 N. Hoover St., Silver Lake
PHOTO: kedar d./YELP
Jewel is a veggie-focused breakfast and brunch eatery in Silver Lake that features an assortment of California produce-inspired dishes.
Offerings range from pizzas and burgers to fresh grain bowls and breakfast items such as avocado toast with cashew-herb spread; chia pudding with cashew milk and dates; and breakfast burritos with crispy potatoes, guacamole, black beans, scallions and carrot habanero sauce.
For lunch, try the Forbidden Fried Rice with lacto-fermented kimchi, black rice, kale, shiitake and zucchini; or build your own pizza using the gluten-free activated charcoal crust. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Jewel is off to a strong start with 4.5 stars out of 77 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Ina K., who reviewed it on June 28, wrote, "Literally a jewel. This place is tucked away in Silver Lake. ... The food itself was pretty good! They're all made with fresh ingredients. Being a vegan place, Jewel does get quite creative with how it makes its food."
"I just spent the last three hours destroying my kitchen trying to recreate the lunch I just had today at Jewel," shared Yelper Lisa N. "It was that good. Figuring you usually don't go wrong by ordering the namesake dish, I ordered the Jewel Box and was served one of the best lunches of my life."
Jewel is open from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on weekends.