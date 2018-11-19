FOOD & DRINK

New vegan spot Leo's Superfood Bakery & Deli debuts in Lake Balboa

Photo: Leo's Superfood Bakery & Deli/Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got vegan on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Called Leo's Superfood Bakery & Deli, the newcomer is located at 8262 Louise Ave. in Lake Balboa.

The vegan and gluten-free menu is paleo and Keto friendly. Look for the Superfood Breakfast Burrito with scrambled tofu eggs, or the Quinoa Power Bowl and the raw vegan tiramisu.

The new deli has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp.

Angelina W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on November 10, wrote, "Everything here is 100 percent vegan and gluten-free. I ordered their breakfast muffin which has a tofu fried egg, cheese and veggies, and it was delicious!"

Head on over to check it out: Leo's Superfood Bakery & Deli is open from 6 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
