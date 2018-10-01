New vintage cocktail bar The Wolves now open in downtown Los Angeles

On the hunt for a new cocktail bar? Look no further than this new arrival. The newcomer to downtown, called The Wolves, is located at 519 S. Spring St. in the Alexandria Hotel.
The elegant bar is designed with period antiques from across America, with a goal in mind "to create an environment that will breed the next generation of creatives,"says the establishment on its website.
Look forward to sophisticated cocktails like the Fall Apples with Amaro -- a blend of Chateau de Laubade armagnac, homemade fermented apple spice, plum amaro, fresh lemon, sea salt, chocolate cinnamon bitters and nutmeg fragrance.
Menu offerings include charcuterie; cherry tomato flatbread with burrata cheese; and open-faced beef Wellington with onion marmalade, wild mushroom, horsey sauce and more. (You can check out the full dining and drink menu here.)
Live music is on offer as well, along with vaudevillian theater and performance art.
A 3.5-star rating indicates The Wolves is still finding its way, but it's early days.
Jen L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 24, wrote, "I wasn't too impressed by the food. Again, they weren't bad, just didn't seem to be an exceptional experience as the ambiance had led me to believe."
"Beautiful and immaculate bar/restaurant," shared Yelper Lucy D. "As soon as you walk in, you feel as though you're stepping in the 1920s. It's a nice little escape from reality. The drinks and food are amazing to say the least and are priced pretty reasonably."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. The Wolves is open from 5 p.m.-1 a.m. on Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
