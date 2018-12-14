New West Hills vegetarian spot Swagatham Vegetarian Cuisine opens its doors | Hoodline

A new vegetarian/vegan Indian spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Swagatham Vegetarian Cuisine, the fresh arrival is located at 22950 Vanowen St., Suite B in West Hills.
The restaurant, located beside Fallbrook Shopping Center, offers a variety of uthappam, a South Indian dish that resembles a thick pancake. The menu also features curries, such as saag paneer and paneer tikka masala.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Joanne A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 1, wrote, "They have an amazing menu that is all vegetarian with some vegan options. The aromas waft through the busy and energetic restaurant with friendly, professional staff."
Yelper Kylie U. added, "This was the best saag I've ever had. The chattinadu was extra fluffy and fresh. I also got a masala tea, which came out hot and frothy."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Swagatham Vegetarian Cuisine is open from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. on Friday, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday, and 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
