New West Hollywood spot Pacifique opens its doors

Looking to chow down on some New American fare? A new spot has you covered. Called Pacifique, the newcomer is located at 631 N. La Cienega in West Hollywood.
Chef Joe Miller, a part owner of Pacifique, has collaborated with chef de cuisine Danielle Sobel to create the restaurant's Japanese-inspired California menu, according to Eater Los Angeles.
Pacifique has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.
Charlie P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 10, wrote, "Great ambiance and environment. The menu is creative and delicious. Love the Japanese influence."
Yelper Jason A. added, "An upscale Japanese influenced cuisine with memorable dishes accompanied by a polished and intimate setting. Wonderful energy and staff."
Head on over to check it out: Pacifique is open from 6-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 6 -11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
---
