New Westwood chicken shop Hangry Moon's opens its doors

There's a brand-new chicken shop in town. Located at 970 Gayley Ave. in Westwood, the newcomer is called Hangry Moon's.
On the menu, look for sliders, lettuce wraps and bowls. Diners can opt for a customizable Korean black Angus rib-eye bowl with their choice of base and toppings, including Korean glass noodles, or miso soy pork lettuce wraps. (Take a look at the full menu here.)
The new chicken shop has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Kyler S. said, "The chicken is definitely the highlight here, so I definitely recommend it if you're coming for the first time. Next time I stop by I'll give their other protein a shot, hopefully it's as high quality as the chicken. Some improvements to be made here or there, but overall very promising."
And Peyton H. wrote, "Had a bowl for dinner with Korean black angus ribeye it was really good! Can't wait to try other things."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Hangry Moon's is open from 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m. daily.
