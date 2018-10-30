FOOD & DRINK

New wine bar Bacari W 3rd now open in Beverly Grove

Photo: Bacardi W 3rd/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a new wine bar to check out? Located at 8030 W. Third St., #3/4, in Beverly Grove, the fresh addition is called Bacari W 3rd.

This tucked-away New American spot features a large courtyard with outdoor seating. Bacari W 3rd offers a selection of bottles and glasses of whites, reds, sparkling wines and beers, and a 90-minute "open bar" option for interested parties.

From the kitchen, diners can choose find small plates -- like octopus with brussels sprout slaw, handmade ricotta and beet gnocchi, and a seared petit filet with a housemade bearnaise sauce -- as well as pizzas and desserts.

The new arrival has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 38 reviews on Yelp.

Ryan O., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on October 23, wrote, "I just found one of my favorite new spots! Everything from the beautiful courtyard to the amazing food to the impeccable service was on point."

Yelper Franz F. added, "Lovely secluded patio with good lighting. Food is shared small plates, and everything had great flavors! Good wine selection by the glass as well. Their 'best cake ever' dessert earns its name."

And Alex L. wrote, "We came here on a Wednesday night. Great food, great wine and excellent service. The pork belly is impeccable, as well as the prawns. Great vegetable options and delicious fries."

Head on over to check it out: Bacari W 3rd is open for dinner from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 5 p.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday and 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday. Brunch is also served from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
