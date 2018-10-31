New Woodland Hills bakery Lodge Bread opens its doors

A new bakery has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 20929 Ventura Blvd., Suite 22, in Woodland Hills, the newcomer is called Lodge Bread.
Pick up a variety of breads to take home -- like a loaf of sprouted rye, California Heirloom or ancient grain -- or order one of the restaurant's toasts, sandwiches, pizzas and more. The bakery also offers bread-making classes.
The new arrival has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.
Brenda W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on October 26, wrote, "Come for the awesome bread and lovely patio area. They were semifinalists for the James Beard awards."
Yelper Dan S. added, "Delicious bread. Delicious desserts. Delicious toasts and sandwiches. High quality food!"
And Chereen P. wrote, "A great addition to the neighborhood. The sandwiches are huge and could be shared. The banana coffee cake was perfect. The food is top notch."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Lodge Bread is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.
