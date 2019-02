New yoga spot Lalalå! Jivamukti Yoga now open in Downtown

Looking for a new spot to get yoga and more? A new business is here to help. Called LaLaLa! Jivamukti Yoga , the new arrival is located at 421 Colyton St. downtown.This is the first and only licensed Jivamukti school on the West Coast, according to the website . It offers 60-minute, 75-minute and 90-minute classes.With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, the new studio has already made a good impression.Bianca D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 2, wrote, "I love the vibe in there. It was a beautiful, artful space. It was just such a great class! I left feeling so zen and peaceful."Yelper Crystal J. added , "This place is a gem! The space is beautiful and has a warm fuzzy feeling. Studio owner Hachi is amazing. She's so knowledgeable and loving and creates such a positive class environment for beginners and experienced students."Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: LaLaLa! Jivamukti Yoga is open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekends.