New yoga spot Lalalå! Jivamukti Yoga now open in Downtown

By Hoodline
Looking for a new spot to get yoga and more? A new business is here to help. Called LaLaLa! Jivamukti Yoga, the new arrival is located at 421 Colyton St. downtown.

This is the first and only licensed Jivamukti school on the West Coast, according to the website. It offers 60-minute, 75-minute and 90-minute classes.

With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, the new studio has already made a good impression.

Bianca D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 2, wrote, "I love the vibe in there. It was a beautiful, artful space. It was just such a great class! I left feeling so zen and peaceful."

Yelper Crystal J. added, "This place is a gem! The space is beautiful and has a warm fuzzy feeling. Studio owner Hachi is amazing. She's so knowledgeable and loving and creates such a positive class environment for beginners and experienced students."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: LaLaLa! Jivamukti Yoga is open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekends.
