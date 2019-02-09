FOOD & DRINK

Newport Beach gets a new Italian spot: Louie's by the Bay

By Hoodline
Looking for a new Italian eatery to check out? Look no further than this new arrival. Located at 2801 W. Coast Highway , the fresh addition is called Louie's by the Bay.

The modern Italian steakhouse -- situated on the waterfront along Newport Beach's Mariner's Mile -- comes courtesy of restaurateurs Ron Salisbury (The Cannery) and Valentino's Piero Selvaggio, explains the business on its website.

On the menu, expect to find authentic charcuterie, pastas, prime steaks and more, from stuffed seafood calamari and prosciutto di parma to housemade lasagna and 21 day dry-aged rib-eye. (You can view the full dining menu here.)

An extensive cocktail menu is on offer as well, featuring signature creations like the Vicenzo Gambi martini with Bacardi Superior, Sipsmith London Dry Gin, house grenadine, simple syrup and burnt orange. (Check out the cocktail menu here.)

With a 3.5-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival is still finding its way, but it's early days.

Sara J., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 1, wrote, "Unfortunately, they completely missed the mark on food and their servers. We ordered four dishes. The prosciutto with burrata was decent, but could have been more interesting."

"The food, decor, location, service and ambiance were all exceptional and above expectations," shared Yelper Randy H. "The entrees were excellent (pasta and steaks, risotto and veal), and the desserts were to die for. Lively bar scene, as well as quiet areas overlooking the bay."

Head on over to check it out: Louie's by the Bay is open from 5-10 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 5-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
