FOOD & DRINK

Newport Watch Club brings luxury watches to Costa Mesa

Photo: Newport Watch Club/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new watch store has opened up in Newport. The fresh addition, called Newport Watch Club, is located at 2920 Red Hill Ave.

Located inside Eurocar, a luxury car dealership, the new store carries a range of new and pre-owned high-end watch brands, including Breitling, Patek Philippe and Rolex.

With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Newport Watch Club has already made a good impression.

Lance A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on October 17, wrote, "I was very impressed by the wide selection of watches they had, from Pateks to APs to Richard Milles and, of course, Rolex!"

Seth J. wrote, "One of the best watch stores out there! Easily the largest and most diverse selection of watches I've ever seen. The staff is beyond passionate about the watches and won't hesitate to make sure you get exactly the watch you need."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Newport Watch Club is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineCosta Mesa
FOOD & DRINK
Waxing By Sav now open in Huntington Beach
Batter up: Watch the World Series at one of Orange's top sports bars
Common Ground Jiu Jitsu brings Brazilian martial arts to Pasadena
Pacific Palisades gets a new grocery store: Vintage Grocers
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Small plane crashes on 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills
Video shows moment plane crashes on 101 Freeway
PHOTOS: Small plane crash on 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills
Police searching for gunman in fatal Mid-City shooting
Britney Spears' hit '...Baby One More Time' turns 20
Kids hurt in South LA hit-run that stemmed from suspects evading police
Alleged gang members charged in home invasion robberies
2 bodies found at Corona del Mar home in possible murder-suicide
Show More
'Titanic II' set for maiden voyage in 2022
LAPD assistant chief announces retirement
Gavin Newsom discusses where he stands on issues ahead of election
Worker rescued after dangling from Santa Ana building
World Series tickets: 2 front row seats sell for $20K
More News