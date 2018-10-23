Newport Watch Club brings luxury watches to Costa Mesa

A new watch store has opened up in Newport. The fresh addition, called Newport Watch Club, is located at 2920 Red Hill Ave.
Located inside Eurocar, a luxury car dealership, the new store carries a range of new and pre-owned high-end watch brands, including Breitling, Patek Philippe and Rolex.
With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Newport Watch Club has already made a good impression.
Lance A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on October 17, wrote, "I was very impressed by the wide selection of watches they had, from Pateks to APs to Richard Milles and, of course, Rolex!"
Seth J. wrote, "One of the best watch stores out there! Easily the largest and most diverse selection of watches I've ever seen. The staff is beyond passionate about the watches and won't hesitate to make sure you get exactly the watch you need."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Newport Watch Club is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)
