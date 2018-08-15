FOOD & DRINK

Nitro ice cream shop Four Winters makes its U.S. debut in Beverly Grove

Photo: Olin C./Yelp

By Hoodline
If innovative ice cream is what you're after, look no further than this new shop. Located at 8065 W. Third St. in Beverly Grove, the fresh addition is called Four Winters.

According to Eater Los Angeles, this London-based chain -- with additional locations in the Middle East -- creates custom flavors by "transforming fresh ingredients into a liquid nitrogen scoop." This is its first U.S. location.

Expect to see a rotating selection of seasonal ice cream flavors like Thai iced tea, cereal crunch, peach crumble and knafeh -- a traditional Arab dessert similar to a syrup-soaked cheese pastry. Freshly made waffle cones and caffeinated beverages are also on offer.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival is getting solid feedback from clientele.

James S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 23, wrote, "The flavors that are produced here are amazing! My favorite flavor thus far is the knafeh one. I'm planning on going back to try cookies and cream next!"

"Wow, my mind is blown," added Yelper Brigitte S. "If you want to really live, then it would follow that you might want flavors that are so bursting with flavor, texture, creaminess and a veritable symphony of elements that it knocks you out with wonder just a little bit. If that is you (it is me) then you have found your joint."

Head on over to check it out: Four Winters is open from noon-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and noon-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
