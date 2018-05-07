FOOD & DRINK

Obama-era calorie count requirement goes into effect for chain establishments

EMBED </>More Videos

The FDA hopes the new requirements will help consumers make more healthy choices. (Shutterstock)

The Food and Drug Administration is implementing an Obama-era law that requires food establishments with 20 or more locations to post calorie counts.


The policy was originally a part of the Affordable Care Act in 2010, but was delayed by lawmakers who felt the new labeling would be burdensome on businesses to comply.

The law not only applies to restaurants but also cafes, movie theaters, vending machines and any other food serving establishments with 20 or more locations.

"Information about how healthy our food is gives us the chance to make better choices about our diets," FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said in a statement, "This same information also inspires competition among producers to formulate food in ways that make it more healthful."

Related Topics:
foodrestaurantfast food restaurantpoliticsaffordable care actObamacareFDA
