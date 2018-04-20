FOOD & DRINK

'Ocean Baskets Restaurant' brings seafood and more to Crenshaw District

Photo: Ocean's Baskets Restaurant/Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving seafood? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 2851 Crenshaw Blvd. in the Crenshaw District, the new arrival is called Ocean Baskets Restaurant.

This new spot specializes in seafood and chicken with a variety of "ocean baskets" available to choose from. Options include a fried chicken special, a fish and shrimp combo and more with an emphasis on fresh and made-to-order quality meals.

The fresh arrival has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Ariannah W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 7th, said: "The food here is the freshest I've ever had and their customer service is amazing. Definitely a place people should try."

Yelper Lane T. added: "The fried chicken special cannot be beat. Only 4.99 and I couldn't finish it. They don't fry it until you've ordered. The staff is professional, as if the owner didn't skimp on hiring good staff."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Ocean Baskets Restaurant is open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-midnight, and Sunday-Thursday from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
FOOD & DRINK
