OJI Sushi & Sake Bar now open in Pasadena

Photo: Yoshiki H./Yelp

A new sushi bar and Japanese restaurant has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 624 E. Colorado Blvd. in Pasadena, the new arrival is called OJI Sushi & Sake Bar.

On the menu, expect to find premium sushi and sashimi offerings such as octopus, blue fin toro and seared garlic tuna.

Specialty rolls are on offer as well, like the deep-fried 210 with spicy tuna, cream cheese and pickled jalapeno; or the Spider with soft shell and imitation crab meat, avocado, cucumber, gobo and smelt egg.

Not in the mood for sushi? A selection of noodle dishes are also available, along with sesame chicken and organic agedashi tofu with tempura sauce, green onion and bonito flakes.

OJI Sushi & Sake Bar has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 26 reviews on Yelp.

Christy K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 18, wrote, "The fish were super fresh and we could not help but to order the fresh oysters along with some of their appetizers. So good!"

"Brand-new Japanese restaurant in town, and I'm glad we found it," added Yelper Doc S. "We ordered a lot of different types of sushi and they were all delicious."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: OJI Sushi & Sake Bar is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
