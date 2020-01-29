Food & Drink

Old Bay Hot Sauce sold out online ahead of Super Bowl

Just in time for Super Bowl LIV, Old Bay seasoning is now in hot sauce form!

The brand's parent company McCormick revealed Tuesday it was selling Old Bay Hot Sauce in 10-ounce bottles.

According to the brand, the bottled form of Old Bay is ideal for those game time staples like chicken wings and nachos.

On Wednesday, the hot sauce was sold only on the Old Bay website.

However, every bottle available online was sold out on the same day, according to Old Bay's Instagram.

McCormick said eager bottle-seekers should look out over the next month to find the hot sauce on store shelves for a limited time.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkspicessuper bowl 53super bowlu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighters extinguish inferno at high-rise in West LA
Witness describes man climbing across burning LA high-rise building
LIVE: Questioning phase begins in Trump impeachment trial
Kobe Bryant crash: Helicopter's final flight heard in video
Kobe crash: Warning device might not have saved helicopter
Shaq leads fans in 'Kobe' chants at Staples
Americans flown from China coronavirus zone arrive in Riverside County
Show More
SoCal hospitals preparing for possible coronavirus cases
Stubhub donating Lakers-Trail Blazers proceeds to Bryant Family Foundation
3 teens killed in Temescal Valley crash remembered at memorial
All bodies recovered from Kobe Bryant crash site
2 dead after chase ends in crash in South LA
More TOP STORIES News