Olive Garden to offer Lifetime Pasta Pass

Pasta lovers get out your credit cards! Olive Garden is about to offer a new twist on their never-ending Pasta Pass.
A Lifetime Pasta Pass will be available to 24,000 diners for $100 each, but the first 50 guests to complete their online transaction can "opt-in" for the lifetime version and upgrade for an additional $400.
The passes are available for purchase exclusively for 30 minutes, or until sold out, beginning at 11 a.m. PT on August 15.
Guests are encouraged to visit the website early to join the online waiting room.
