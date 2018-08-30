Omomo Tea Shoppe brings bubble tea and more to Irvine

Craving espresso and bubble tea? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called OMOMO Tea Shoppe, the new arrival is located at 5365 Alton Parkway, Unit G, in the Woodbridge area.
The menu includes a full selection of milk teas, fruit teas and fresh teas offered with and without boba, as well as add-ons ranging from honey boba and red bean to Oreos and caramel pudding.
Espresso offerings are also on hand, with unique options like lemon coffee and angry matcha.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition has already made a good impression.
Eric S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 26, wrote, "Love this place! ... I ordered the strawberry green tea and my friend got the Oreo brulee green milk tea (both at 50 percent sweetness). He liked his drink a lot and I enjoyed it as well."
"The strawberry Yakult is so good!" added Yelper Amanda H. "If you love Yakult like I do, you'll definitely love this. It's light, sweet, tart and looks like it has some strawberries juiced or blended into it."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. OMOMO Tea Shoppe is open from 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
