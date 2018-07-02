On a roll: Check out Laguna Beach's top 5 sushi bars

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top sushi spots in Laguna Beach, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.
1. O Fine Japanese Cuisine
Photo: O Fine Japanese Cuisine/Yelp
Topping the list is O Fine Japanese Cuisine. Located at 30872 S. Coast Highway, the sushi bar and Japanese restaurant is the highest rated sushi spot in Laguna Beach, boasting 4.5 stars out of 355 reviews on Yelp.
The eatery -- with an additional outpost in Irvine -- serves up fresh fish delivered daily from Tsukiji Market in Japan, the company explains on its website, one of the largest seafood markets in the world.
On the menu, expect to see weekly exotic and in-season additions like goatfish, sea bream and rockfish, along with signature dishes like three-way Chilean sea bass and salmon sashimi with garlic ponzu (You can view the full menu here.)
2. San Shi Go
Photo: Saikawa H./Yelp
Next up is San Shi Go, situated at 1100 S. Coast Highway, Suite 303. With four stars out of 413 reviews on Yelp, the Japanese eatery has proven to be a local favorite.
Established in 1990, the spot offers fresh and authentic sushi fare matched with beautiful ocean views. Seasonal varieties of fish are on offer, as well as agedashi tofu, steak, oysters and classic sushi rolls with baked halibut, king crab and more.
3. Okura Robata Grill & Sushi
Photo: Okura Robata Grill & Sushi/Yelp
Okura Robata Grill & Sushi, located at 858 S. Coast Highway, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the high-end sushi restaurant, which offers rolls, carpaccio, sashimi and more, four stars out of 386 reviews.
This is the second outpost for the sushi eatery, with the original location situated in La Quinta. Offerings range from unique appetizers to authentic sushi options like crispy spicy tuna with caramelized ginger, Japanese scallops and sweet shrimp. (See the full menu here.)
4. 242 Cafe Fusion Sushi
Photo: Kozuko O./Yelp
242 Cafe Fusion Sushi is another go-to, with four stars out of 290 Yelp reviews. The spot offers over 80 kinds of nigiri sushi, ranging from classic bonito tuna and salmon roe to creative options like curry white fish and peppercorn eel. Head on over to 242 N. Coast Highway to check out the variety for yourself. (You can view the menu here.)
5. Hapi Sushi
Photo: Aimee S./Yelp
Last but not least, check out Hapi Sushi, which has earned four stars out of 182 reviews on Yelp. You can find the sushi bar situated in downtown Laguna Beach at 250 Beach St.
Yelpers praise the restaurant's array of fresh sushi rolls and sashimi, with a nod to the chef's custom creations and the eatery's friendly service. Popular favorites include the spot's albacore sashimi and spicy tuna hand rolls with cucumber.