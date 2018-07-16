On a roll: Here are Glendale's top 5 sushi spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top sushi bars in Glendale, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.
1. Sake Sushi Bar and Lounge
Photo: Armine S./Yelp
Topping the list is Sake Sushi Bar and Lounge. Located at 2270 Honolulu Ave., it is the most popular sushi spot in Glendale, boasting four stars out of 1,240 Yelp reviews. Yelpers praise the restaurant's array of generous hand rolls and fresh sashimi, with a nod to its ambiance and friendly service.
On the menu, look for unique offerings like the Hogwart's Special roll consisting of spicy tuna wrapped in tuna with seared tuna on top, and finished with crispy onions and soy mustard. (Check out the menu here.)
2. Sushi Nishi-ya
Photo: dave g./Yelp
Next up is Sushi Nishi-ya, situated at 1712 Victory Blvd. near the Burbank border. With 4.5 stars out of 360 reviews on Yelp, the Japanese restaurant has proven to be a local favorite with its 11-course omakase (chef's choice). Expect fresh toro, red snapper, Spanish mackerel, sea urchin, oysters and more.
"Best omakase experience," wrote Yelper J T., who reviewed Sushi Nishi-ya on June 21. "Great variety. Having dined at Michelin-star sushi restaurants, this is a true hidden gem that surpasses all others. Each piece tastes as if it just came from the ocean."
3. Sushi Joint
PHOTO: Joy elizabeth s./YELP
Sushi Joint, located at 6320 San Fernando Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving it four stars out of 744 reviews.
The Japanese eatery -- with an additional outpost in Fullerton -- has been around since 2007. It serves up hand rolls, sashimi and special rolls like the Spicy Chicka with shrimp tempura, crab salad, avocado and cucumber on the inside and masago on the outside with Sriracha sauce. (You can view the full menu here.)
4. Leon Cafe and Lounge
PHOTO: Leon Cafe and Lounge/YELP
Leon Cafe and Lounge, a casual gourmet sushi bar and American fusion spot, is another go-to, with four stars out of 678 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2519 Canada Blvd. to see for yourself.
Established in 2010, the restaurant features an outdoor patio with fire pits and offers up fresh sushi and sashimi dishes alongside hookah. Popular Yelp offerings include the spicy ahi tuna poppers, lobster tacos and specialty rolls like the Sunset Volcano with snow crab, salmon, house volcano sauce and more.
5. Sushi Sasabune
PHOTO: christina l./YELP
Then there's Sushi Sasabune, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 201 reviews on Yelp. You can find the sushi bar and Japanese spot, with additional locations in Los Angeles County, at 101 N. Brand Blvd., Suite 220.
The restaurant comes courtesy of chef Nobi Kusuhara, who "rises before dawn to personally select each fish that makes it onto his menu," according to the establishment's website. Come try his popular omakase special consisting of blue crab hand rolls, toro, yellowtail and red snapper.