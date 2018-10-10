Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WEATHER ALERT
High Surf Advisory
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Weather
Entertainment
Watercooler
Sports
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
Shows
Eye On L.A.
Vista L.A.
Newsmakers
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
FOOD & DRINK
On tap: 3 new breweries to check out in LA
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
none
Photo: Imperial Western Beer Company/Yelp
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
hoodline
By Hoodline
Wednesday, October 10, 2018 10:07AM
Related Topics:
food
Hoodline
Los Angeles
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
FOOD & DRINK
Prima Cocina brings fusion Mexican fare to Santa Monica
Mr Furley's Bar debuts in Glendale, with billiards, beers and more
Jonesing for barbecue? Check out Santa Ana's top 3 spots
First look: 5 new spots in Los Angeles for brews, baked goods and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Hurricane Michael begins pounding Florida with 155 mph winds
4 injured in crash on 210 Fwy in Irwindale; EB lanes shut down
Boxer Victor Ortiz pleads not guilty to rape, sexual assault
New York limo crash: Company operator charged with homicide
LADWP bills through the roof? Here's why
Man found in City of Industry after going missing while out on delivery
Round up of 1,000 NorCal wild horses sparks outrage
Authorities: Deputies fatally shoot armed man in Thousand Oaks
Show More
VIDEO: Brazen thieves steal iPhones on display at OC store
Burglaries, unsolved murder leave Calabasas residents on edge
West Covina mom seeks answers after disabled man dies in hot car
Secret, solar-powered tunnel found on US-Mexico border
Marc Cota-Robles's OC roots include car racing, prom court
More News