FOOD & DRINK

On tap: Orange's top 3 breweries, ranked

Green Cheek Beer Company. | Photo: Brian Y./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to try the top breweries around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top spots in Orange, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Green Cheek Beer Company



Photo: Jawn T./Yelp

Topping the list is the Green Cheek Beer Company. Located at 2294 N. Batavia St., Suite C, the brewery is the highest rated establishment of its kind in Orange, boasting 4.5 stars out of 112 reviews on Yelp.

2. Chapman Crafted Beer



Photo: daniel p./Yelp

Next up is Chapman Crafted Beer, situated at 123 N. Cypress St. With 4.5 stars out of 105 reviews on Yelp, the family-owned brewery has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Black Cock Brewing Company



PHOTO: Krystal L./YELP

Black Cock Brewing Company, located at 1444 N. Batavia St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the popular local brewery four stars out of 238 reviews.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineOrange
FOOD & DRINK
Man sues Burger King over 'meals for life' deal after bathroom ordeal
Breakfast, brunch and more: What's trending on Los Angeles' food scene?
Level Up Brazilian Jiu Jitsu now open in Woodland Hills
New cycling spot The Sweat Shoppe now open in Downtown
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom set to take office Monday
Charred body found in South LA trash fire, police say
PCH could stay closed until Tuesday after mudslides
Disneyland ticket, parking prices increase up to 25 percent
Kevin Spacey makes no plea in sexual assault case
Joe Biden expected to announce plans for 2020 election soon
Driver killed after slamming into parked cars in San Pedro
Golden Globes 2019: 'Bohemian Rhapsody' wins best drama
Show More
Gov. Jerry Brown reflects on term, legacy as he leaves office
DUI suspect re-arrested in OC crash that killed girl and her mother
Whittier woman's body found wrapped in plastic
'FIJI water girl' steals the show on Golden Globes red carpet
Carol Burnett on her career: My 'childhood dreams came true'
More News