On tap: Orange's top 3 breweries, ranked

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top spots in Orange, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.
1. Green Cheek Beer Company
Photo: Jawn T./Yelp
Topping the list is the Green Cheek Beer Company. Located at 2294 N. Batavia St., Suite C, the brewery is the highest rated establishment of its kind in Orange, boasting 4.5 stars out of 112 reviews on Yelp.
2. Chapman Crafted Beer
Photo: daniel p./Yelp
Next up is Chapman Crafted Beer, situated at 123 N. Cypress St. With 4.5 stars out of 105 reviews on Yelp, the family-owned brewery has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Black Cock Brewing Company
PHOTO: Krystal L./YELP
Black Cock Brewing Company, located at 1444 N. Batavia St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the popular local brewery four stars out of 238 reviews.