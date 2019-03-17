Food & Drink

On tap: The 4 best breweries in Santa Ana

Network Brewery. | Photo: An H./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to try the top breweries around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top brew establishments in Santa Ana, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. Network Brewery




Photo: alex r./Yelp

Topping the list is Network Brewery. Located at 1824 Carnegie Ave., the brewery is the highest rated brew spot in Santa Ana, boasting 4.5 stars out of 105 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Good Beer Company




PHOTO: Ricardo G./YELP

Next up is downtown's The Good Beer Company, situated at 309 W. Fourth St. With four stars out of 127 reviews on Yelp, the brewery has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Congregation Ale House




PHOTO: Carolyne T./YELP

Downtown's Congregation Ale House, located at 201 N. Broadway, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the gastropub, brewery and New American spot 4.5 stars out of 45 reviews.

4. Cismontane Brewing Company





Photo: Brit S./Yelp

Cismontane Brewing Company, is another go-to, with four stars out of 115 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1409 E. Warner Ave., Suite C to check out the brewery for yourself.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
