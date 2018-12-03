On the case: New mystery-themed escape room now open in Orange

A new escape game spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival, called BeMUSED Escape Rooms, is located at 1095 N. Main St., Suite B.
The interactive experience is 60-minutes in length and involves a simulated murder investigation, where players have a limited time to solve the mysterious homicide and clear their name before police arrive.
All ages are welcome, however those under 14 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. (Visit the website here to book your next adventure.)
BeMUSED Escape Rooms has received an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.
Atsuna M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on November 27, wrote, "The room and the puzzles were so well done. I was worried about it being too hard or too easy, but the challenge was just perfect for our group. It was such a nice team building and bonding activity, and I highly recommend trying this out with your friends."
"For a first timer at an escape room, this was pretty amazing," shared Yelper Steven F. "From the designs to the atmosphere, very witty puzzles and clever storytelling as we unraveled clues to try to get out."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. BeMUSED Escape Rooms is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-midnight on Thursday-Saturday, and 10:15 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
