On The Rocks opens in Newport Beach with burgers and Bloody Marys

A new bar serving Bloody Marys and traditional American fare has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called On The Rocks, the new addition is located at 2332 W. Coast Highway, just steps away from Newport Bay.
The bar serves up fresh pub fare in the form of burgers, lettuce wraps, chicken sandwiches and more, while also providing refreshing cocktails to wash it all down.
Come experience the joint's very own Bloody Mary bar, complete with fixings like celery, tomato juice, stuffed olives and Tabasco; or try an Ultimate Bloody Mary -- the same classic cocktail garnished with bacon and a full burger.
On The Rocks has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 20 reviews on Yelp.
Jim R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 17, wrote, "What a great new restaurant in Newport! We went there today (Sunday afternoon) and were totally surprised by not only the vibe, but the food as well."
"Finally, an awesome restaurant that is walkable in Newport Heights," added Yelper Ava W. "On The Rocks vibe is cool country with warm inviting decor. ... They have a movie room for the kids, so that mom and dad can chill in the restaurant/bar area."
Head on over to check it out: On The Rocks is open from 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
