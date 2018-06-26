FOOD & DRINK

On The Rocks opens in Newport Beach with burgers and Bloody Marys

Photo: Kaitlyn P./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new bar serving Bloody Marys and traditional American fare has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called On The Rocks, the new addition is located at 2332 W. Coast Highway, just steps away from Newport Bay.

The bar serves up fresh pub fare in the form of burgers, lettuce wraps, chicken sandwiches and more, while also providing refreshing cocktails to wash it all down.

Come experience the joint's very own Bloody Mary bar, complete with fixings like celery, tomato juice, stuffed olives and Tabasco; or try an Ultimate Bloody Mary -- the same classic cocktail garnished with bacon and a full burger.

On The Rocks has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 20 reviews on Yelp.

Jim R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 17, wrote, "What a great new restaurant in Newport! We went there today (Sunday afternoon) and were totally surprised by not only the vibe, but the food as well."

"Finally, an awesome restaurant that is walkable in Newport Heights," added Yelper Ava W. "On The Rocks vibe is cool country with warm inviting decor. ... They have a movie room for the kids, so that mom and dad can chill in the restaurant/bar area."

Head on over to check it out: On The Rocks is open from 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNewport Beach
FOOD & DRINK
Circle Hook makes Newport Beach debut, with fresh seafood and more
It's a date: The 5 best steakhouses in Pasadena
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
From burritos to bánh mì: 3 new businesses to check out in Anaheim
FDA: Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News