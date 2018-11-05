Ono Hawaiian BBQ opens new location in Torrance

A new Hawaiian spot, offering barbecue and more, has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Ono Hawaiian BBQ, the new addition is located at 1313 W. Sepulveda Blvd., Ste. 1 in Torrance.
The chain restaurant specializes in plate lunches, which consist of two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad and your choice of entree over a bed of steamed cabbage. Marinades are made from scratch, and meats -- which include kalbi short ribs and barbecued chicken -- are marinated daily.
Ono Hawaiian also offers musubi, including a popular one made with spam. (Take a look at the full menu here.)
Ono Hawaiian BBQ has made a good impression thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of 19 reviews on Yelp.
Nina W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 12, wrote, "Very good! Located in a plaza with plenty of parking. The interior area is an L shape but there is definitely ample seating. Today was the grand opening so it was BOGO. We got the Hawaiian barbecue mix and seafood mix."
Jonathan P. wrote, "It was their grand opening today, so I expected to have a wait time on my food, but you know what -- It was well worth the wait! I ordered the island fire plate and it was so good, I will definitely be coming back for more. And great customer service!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Ono Hawaiian BBQ is open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. daily.
