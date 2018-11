Ono Hawaiian BBQ opens new location in Torrance

A new Hawaiian spot, offering barbecue and more, has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Ono Hawaiian BBQ , the new addition is located at 1313 W. Sepulveda Blvd., Ste. 1 in Torrance.The chain restaurant specializes in plate lunches, which consist of two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad and your choice of entree over a bed of steamed cabbage. Marinades are made from scratch, and meats -- which include kalbi short ribs and barbecued chicken -- are marinated daily.Ono Hawaiian also offers musubi, including a popular one made with spam. (Take a look at the full menu here .)Ono Hawaiian BBQ has made a good impression thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of 19 reviews on Yelp.Nina W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 12, wrote, "Very good! Located in a plaza with plenty of parking. The interior area is an L shape but there is definitely ample seating. Today was the grand opening so it was BOGO. We got the Hawaiian barbecue mix and seafood mix."Jonathan P. wrote , "It was their grand opening today, so I expected to have a wait time on my food, but you know what -- It was well worth the wait! I ordered the island fire plate and it was so good, I will definitely be coming back for more. And great customer service!"Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Ono Hawaiian BBQ is open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. daily.