Open Face brings Danish sandwiches and more to West Adams

Photo: Abe C./Yelp

Sandwich fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. The new arrival to West Adams, called Open Face, is located at 5577 W. Adams Blvd.

According to Eater Los Angeles, this casual all-outdoor spot comes courtesy of owner Mark Houck and serves up Danish classics, alongside Scandinavian and Vietnamese offerings.

Come enjoy gravlax with cured Icelandic cod and dill sauce; traditional banh mi with seared tofu; or a meatball sandwich with lingonberry and grain mustard.

Rounding out the menu are light desserts, salads and drinks like ginger lemonade and cold brew coffee.

Open Face has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Ricardo P., who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 6, wrote, "We had the Danish box with the house-cured gravlax open sandwich and the green herb chicken sandwich. Both were great. We also had the meatloaf open-faced sandwich, which was the family meal for the day. It was moist and flavorful!"

"Everything was delicious with a touch of Danish," added Christy C. "Tender meats, complex flavors, nothing too heavy and crunchy pickled veggies to finish up the meal."
