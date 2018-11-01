FOOD & DRINK

Openaire brings New American fare to Koreatown

Looking to chow down on some New American fare? This new restaurant has you covered. The fresh addition to Koreatown, called Openaire, is located at 3515 Wilshire Blvd. on the second floor of the Line Hotel.

The restaurant offers breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night bites in shareable portions by two-star Michelin chef Josiah Citrin.

On the dinner menu, options include crispy striped bass with watercress and suckling pig with ginger rice.

With a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, Openaire has been warmly received by patrons.

Anna K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 24, wrote, "OK, so the new remix of the Commissary is actually amazing. The star-lit greenhouse provides great ambience. The quail is the most surprising thing in the menu. The horchata bourbon drink is delicious."

Yelper Karisma N. added, "Super cute place! The restaurant itself is mostly indoors in a 'greenhouse,' but has outdoor seating as well. The vibe of the place was really cool."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Openaire is open from 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5:30-10:00 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5:30-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
