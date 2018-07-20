FOOD & DRINK

Orange gets a new Southern-style eatery: Buttermilk Fried Chicken

If Southern-style chicken is what you're after, look no further than this new business. Called Buttermilk Fried Chicken, the newcomer is located at 238 W. Chapman Ave., Suite 100, in Orange.

On the menu, expect to find an assortment of traditional Southern dishes like spicy deviled eggs; a classic chicken sandwich with chiles, slaw, pickles and aioli; and fried or honey roasted chicken buckets with green chile-cheddar cornbread and spicy honey.

Sides range from mac and cheese and Texas-style coleslaw to creamed corn and smoky bacon-braised greens.

For dessert, indulge in a slice of coconut cake and then wash everything down with a cold glass of homemade lemonade.

Buttermilk Fried Chicken has received good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of 47 reviews on Yelp.

Kelly N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 15, wrote, "Came in three minutes before closing time, they still made us two three-piece dinners -- with a smile! ... The chicken is so juicy and the breading is perfectly crisp."

"This place has awesomely great Southern-style chicken," shared Yelper Geoffrey O. "It has a great flavor and spice. Somewhat on the pricey side, but I think the quality is measured to compare to the fact they are not a fast-food chicken spot."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Buttermilk Fried Chicken is open from 5-9 p.m. on Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and 5-10 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)
