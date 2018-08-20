Orange's 3 favorite spots to find budget-friendly vegan fare

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable vegan restaurants around Orange, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.
1. Mead's Green Door Cafe
Photo: Christian P./Yelp
Topping the list is Mead's Green Door Cafe. Located at 642 W. Chapman Ave., the vegan breakfast and brunch spot is the most popular budget-friendly vegetarian restaurant in Old Towne Orange, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,012 reviews on Yelp.
Established in 2013, this eatery utilizes sustainable and locally sourced ingredients to create vegan meals satisfying to both carnivores and vegetarians alike.
Come try offerings such as sweet potato hash with black beans and spicy sauteed green curry kale; roasted cauliflower tossed in tangy Buffalo sauce; or the Vegan-Terranean -- a specialty pizza with hummus, sausage, caramelized onions, kale, roasted red bell peppers and lemon tahini drizzle. (You can view the full menu here.)
2. Loving Hut
Photo: Eunice K./Yelp
Next up is Loving Hut, situated at 237 S. Tustin St. This fast-growing international chain -- with outposts in Taiwan, Palo Alto and Indonesia (to name a few) -- features gourmet vegan cuisine made with wholesome ingredients.
On the menu, expect to find starters like spring rolls and golden wontons, along with noodle varieties such as vegan pad Thai and baked lasagna with soy protein, zucchini, onions, eggplant, Daiya cheese and tomato sauce. (See the full menu here.)
With 4.5 stars out of 644 reviews on Yelp, the vegan and vegetarian spot, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.
"Such a great place!" said Yelper Jena D. "Everything I've had has been delicious -- my favorite so far is the Spicy Cha Cha! They had so many options vegan, gluten-free, soy-free and some all of the above!"
3. Hug Life
Photo: Hug Life/Yelp
Hug Life, located at 3505 Chapman Ave., Suite G, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced vegan dessert spot five stars out of 71 reviews.
Treat yourself with 100 percent plant-based ice cream treats with flavors ranging from mango chamoy and Vietnamese coffee to taro and roasted black sesame seed with activated charcoal. Root beer floats and ice cream sandwiches are on offer as well, along with matcha milkshakes and specialty cakes. (Check out the full list of flavors here.)
Yelper Kelli L., who reviewed the spot on Aug. 16, wrote, "This place is amazing! Great service and, most importantly, I love the fact that it's dairy-free and tastes great -- you can't tell the difference. The mango is my favorite!"