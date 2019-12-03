Oreo unveils churro-flavored creme as mystery cookie flavor

After months of guessing, Oreo has finally revealed its mystery flavor for 2019.
Oreo took to twitter to confirm that it's a churro-flavored crme, writing, "nice work, super-sleuths."
In September, Oreo launched a contest asking participants to guess the flavor.
A winner has reportedly been notified and will receive $50,000.
Oreo told People magazine that other top guesses from fans were funnel cake, graham cracker and gingerbread.
The cookie company said the new churro-flavored creme Oreo should be available nationwide.
