Oreo rolls out new wasabi and hot chicken wing flavored cookies

Oreo rolls out new wasabi and hot chicken wing flavored cookies.

America's most iconic cookie is launching some "hot" new flavors.

Oreo is introducing wasabi and hot chicken wings flavored cookies.

Yes, you heard that correctly.

The green and orange creme is sandwiched between two of the classic chocolate Oreo cookies.

Right now, they're only available in China.

There's no word yet when they will be hitting store shelves in the United States.

But both flavors have been showing up on eBay for about $24 a box.
