Otoño brings Spanish-inspired modern cuisine to Highland Park

A new modern Spanish restaurant and bar has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Otono, the new addition is located at 5715 N. Figueroa St., Suite 101 in Highland Park.
The eatery comes courtesy of executive chef and owner Teresa Montano, and features contemporary Spanish-inspired cuisine in the form of tapas, shared plates, desserts and Arroz y Fideua -- a seafood dish similar to paella and commonly crafted with noodles in lieu of rice.
"Our food is influenced by many cultures and artistic expressions," the restaurant says on its website, "embracing the bounty of California's land and sea produce to curate a unique dining experience for the vast ethnic palate of Los Angeles."
Menu offerings include braised Spanish octopus with summer bean botifarra (sausage) and chimichurri; wild mushroom fritter with summer truffle and goat's milk; and pistachio olive oil cake with dark chocolate cremeux, olive oil honey, coffee and sea salt. (You can view the full dining menu here.)
An assortment of Spanish beers are on offer as well, along with a regional wine list and popular spirits like sherry and vermouth.
The new arrival has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 24 reviews on Yelp.
Celine L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 3, wrote, "Overall, I was thoroughly impressed with the dishes and the execution of the concept. Chef Teresa is able to integrate Spanish food with fusion flavors to create a modern Spanish concept that is unique to the Los Angeles food scene!"
"Everything here is delicious!" added Yelper Amanda P. "Bring an empty stomach because you'll want to try everything on the menu!"
Head on over to check it out: Otono is open from 4 p.m.-midnight on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinerestaurant
foodHoodlinerestaurant