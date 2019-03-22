Pablito's Tacos brings tacos and more to North Hollywood

A new food stand, offering tacos and more, has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 5600 Vineland Ave. in North Hollywood, the newcomer is called Pablito's Tacos.
This is the second outpost for the local chain (the other is in Burbank.) The food stand offers tacos, burritos and desserts.
Try the chile relleno burrito, made with poblano roasted peppers filled with asadero cheese , onions, cilantro, cream de rococo "spicy aioli" and guacamole. You can also make any order "Pablito style," and it will come topped with chorizo.
With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition has already made a good impression.
Chris L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 17, wrote, "I've been visiting all the taco stands in the Valley lately trying to decide which is best. After visiting Pablito's, I believe my search is over. Best quesadilla I've ever had. The chicharon carnitas was to die for. They have a sauce they call their 'crack sauce' and I can see why."
Yelper Danny r. added, "Wow! Best tacos in LA...went to their opening and they were incredible. The green crack sauce is insane. I can bathe in it. The Chile Relleno Burrito was incredible -- I had it with pastor."
Head on over to check it out: Pablito's Tacos is open from 6 p.m.-midnight on Wednesday and Thursday, 5 p.m.-3 a.m. on Friday, 5 p.m.-2:45 a.m. on Saturday, and 5 p.m.-midnight on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
