FOOD & DRINK

Pacific Palisades gets a new grocery store: Vintage Grocers

Photo: Vintage Grocers/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new grocery store has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Vintage Grocers, the new arrival is located at 15285 W. Sunset Blvd. in Pacific Palisades.

This is the third location for Vintage Grocers, which also has locations in Malibu and Westlake Village.

Located in the Palisades Village shopping and dining center, the new grocery store features a deli, bakery, gourmet cheese, butcher and fresh produce. It also carries an extensive selection of wine, with more than 1,200 available, according to its website.

With a 3.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Vintage Grocers has gotten a mixed response from its clientele.

L Y., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on October 12, wrote, "Great store. They sell great brands and the deli is fantastic. Bakery is divine. Fruit and vegetables are in great shape."

Yelper Pete D. added, "Basically a mini Whole Foods Market. The buffet and kitchen is nice."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Vintage Grocers is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
FOOD & DRINK
Common Ground Jiu Jitsu brings Brazilian martial arts to Pasadena
Batter up: Watch the World Series at one of Los Angeles' top sports bars
El Cholo restaurants celebrating anniversary with 95-cent entree
In-N-Out celebrates 70th birthday
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Worker rescued after dangling from Santa Ana building
Flyers warn WeHo pet owners about alleged dog poisonings
Intruder rescued from ceiling of Panorama City school auditorium
World Series Dodgers roster announced
6 kids dead, 12 sick in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
Man found shot to death in Colton alleyway
13-year-old boy stabs teacher with 8-inch butcher knife
Sandra Day O'Connor says she has 'beginning stages of dementia'
Show More
Dodgers vs. Red Sox: World Series Game 1 preview
Batter up: Watch the World Series at one of Los Angeles' top sports bars
Hurricane Willa: Category 4 storm closing in on Mexico coast
Dodger 'Baseball Head' gets ready for World Series
Growing migrant caravan on way to US border, explained
More News