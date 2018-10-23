Pacific Palisades gets a new grocery store: Vintage Grocers

A new grocery store has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Vintage Grocers, the new arrival is located at 15285 W. Sunset Blvd. in Pacific Palisades.
This is the third location for Vintage Grocers, which also has locations in Malibu and Westlake Village.
Located in the Palisades Village shopping and dining center, the new grocery store features a deli, bakery, gourmet cheese, butcher and fresh produce. It also carries an extensive selection of wine, with more than 1,200 available, according to its website.
With a 3.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Vintage Grocers has gotten a mixed response from its clientele.
L Y., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on October 12, wrote, "Great store. They sell great brands and the deli is fantastic. Bakery is divine. Fruit and vegetables are in great shape."
Yelper Pete D. added, "Basically a mini Whole Foods Market. The buffet and kitchen is nice."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Vintage Grocers is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
foodHoodlineLos Angeles