FOOD & DRINK

'Paleo Diner Healthy Kitchen' Opens Its Doors In North Hollywood

Photo: Paleo Diner Healthy Kitchen/Yelp

By Hoodline
A health-conscious spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to North Hollywood, called Paleo Diner Healthy Kitchen, is located at 5230 Lankershim Blvd.

Paleo Diner Healthy Kitchen is located in the former Sweetie Pie's NoHo, which closed its doors last year. Like its name indicates, the newcomer specializes in paleo-inspired bowls, burgers and more.

The menu has a build-your-own bowl component, where customers first start by choosing a protein like ground beef, bison, sushi-grade salmon or Mary's organic chicken breast. You can also select the base for the bowl, such as golden quinoa, sweet potato hash or kale and mixed greens. Round the dish out with an array of veggie toppings and signature sauces.

For burgers, the same customizable options are available, where guests select a protein, bun, sauce and toppings that include caramelized onions and grilled jalapenos.

Paleo Diner Healthy Kitchen has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating out of 20 reviews on Yelp.

Mya R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 2nd, said: "If you're healthy and you know it eat this food! This little gem has been open for a little over a week and judging by the other reviews, they are still working out some kinks in their system, but no kinks in their product. The food is phenomenal!"

And Alex B. said: "Some of the best healthy food I have ever had in LA. I'm careful about what I eat and usually can only have one thing off a menu that hits my calorie and protein needs. Their whole menu hits them. This is hands down the healthiest restaurant in North Hollywood."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Paleo Diner Healthy Kitchen is open Friday and Saturday from 11:30am-10pm, and Sunday-Thursday from 11:30am-7pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinerestaurantbusiness
FOOD & DRINK
Circle Hook makes Newport Beach debut, with fresh seafood and more
It's a date: The 5 best steakhouses in Pasadena
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
From burritos to bánh mì: 3 new businesses to check out in Anaheim
FDA: Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News