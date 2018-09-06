Papa's Chicken makes Koreatown debut

A new Korean fried chicken spot has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Papa's Chicken, the fresh arrival is located at 3003 W. Olympic Blvd., Suite 103, in Koreatown.
Menu options include the Korean fried chicken, which is breaded with rice flour, served by the half or whole bird, with flavors like mild, hot and honey soy. Small (10 piece) and large (20 piece) sets of chicken wings are on offer as well, along with boneless chicken breast pops, salads and a chicken sandwich served bulgogi-style or spicy.
With a five-star rating out of 51 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Diego L., who reviewed the new spot on Aug. 30, wrote, "I ordered the half-size soy sauce chicken and a half-size mild fried chicken. Both did not disappoint! I was very happy with the flavor, crispness and amount of chicken we were served."
The mild spicy wings are the perfect blend of sweet and heat!" shared Yelper Bekah B. "The corn salad and the pickled radishes paired perfectly with the chicken! Pretty sure the freshest, best tasting wings I've ever had!"
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Papa's Chicken is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
